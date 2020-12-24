Credit Suisse lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.64 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Alexandra Bridge closed to vehicular traffic.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 4.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 50.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.59% and gained 49.59% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $410.67 million, with 626.18 million shares outstanding and 615.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 5149651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 80.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.35 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4099, while it was recorded at 0.5951 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4010 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.26 and a Gross Margin at -100.41. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.67.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -11.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.48. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.