Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is -3.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] gained 4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $12.75 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On December 1, 2020, Credit Suisse declared coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

Credit Suisse Group AG represents 2.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.71 billion with the latest information. CS stock price has been found in the range of $12.51 to $12.835.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 3321820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 184.56.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 13.00%.

There are presently around $665 million, or 2.50% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: EARNEST PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,271,012, which is approximately 2.96% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 3,501,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.64 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $33.99 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 11.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 5,336,937 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 10,922,909 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 35,866,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,126,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,013 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,580,779 shares during the same period.