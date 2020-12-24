Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Is Currently 2.48 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 2.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.65. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Clear Channel Outdoor Dials in New B2B Audience Planning, Measurement Solution Connecting Brands with Business Decision-Makers.

RADARView, Bombora Integration Reaches Highly Valued B2B Audiences as COVID Alters Business Exec Travel & Behaviors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) introduced a more effective way for brands to reach highly coveted B2B audiences as they leverage the company’s audience planning solution: RADARView®. In a new partnership and data integration with Bombora, the leading provider of B2B intent data, this Out-of-Home (OOH) industry first allows brands to more strategically plan their advertising campaigns by identifying and reaching key business decision-makers via CCOA’s displays. Reaching these audiences remains especially relevant as COVID continues to dramatically impact work behaviors, travel patterns and the traditional media channels used by B2B advertisers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2718552 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 9.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.14%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $760.75 million, with 464.86 million shares outstanding and 463.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2718552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.44. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.10 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2492, while it was recorded at 1.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0451 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +34.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.54.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$61,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $732 million, or 94.60% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately -0.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 35,830,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.12 million in CCO stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $57.22 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 9.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 27,465,692 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 30,462,353 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 385,447,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,375,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,439,252 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 7,355,071 shares during the same period.