Citigroup slashes price target on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] – find out why.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] closed the trading session at $8.76 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.45, while the highest price level was $8.76. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Sabesp – Material Fact.

The Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”), dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it was approved, in the 930th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the 27th issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in up to three series, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, dated as of January 16, 2009, as amended (“CVM Rule 476”), in the total amount of one billion reais (R$ 1,000,000,000.00) (“Debentures” and “Offer”, respectively), on the respective issuance date, provided that it shall not be admitted partial distribution of the Debentures.

It shall be adopted the procedure for collecting the investment intentions of the potential professional investors (bookbuilding procedure) in the Debentures, in order to define together with the Company, (i) the number of series of the Offer; (ii) the number of Debentures to be placed in each series of the Offer, according to communicating vessels system; and (iii) the final interest to be used in connection to the remuneration of each series.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, SBS reached to a volume of 2648705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SBS stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for SBS is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, SBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] managed to generate an average of $241,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $618 million, or 11.30% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 13,271,984, which is approximately 14.64% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,630,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.09 million in SBS stocks shares; and NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB, currently with $37.24 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly -49.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 6,323,172 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 18,707,658 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 45,490,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,521,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,158,447 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 350,928 shares during the same period.