Citigroup lifts Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [NASDAQ: WSG] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 11.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.50. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs of Wanda Sports Group.

Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited (the “Purchaser”) announced the launch of its offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”), no par value (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ADSs,” with every two ADSs representing three Class A Ordinary Shares). The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “WSG.”.

The Purchaser is offering $1.70 in cash per Class A Ordinary Share, or $2.55 in cash per ADS, without interest, upon the terms, and subject to the conditions, set forth in the offer to purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related letters of transmittal for Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs. The Offer commenced and will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 29, 2021 (as it may be extended as set forth in the Offer to Purchase).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3120856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for WSG stock reached $348.25 million, with 136.69 million shares outstanding and 40.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 135.20K shares, WSG reached a trading volume of 3120856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80.

How has WSG stock performed recently?

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, WSG shares gained by 16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.05. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.76.

Return on Total Capital for WSG is now 8.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 394.49. Additionally, WSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 298.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG] managed to generate an average of -$166,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited go to 14.63%.

Insider trade positions for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [WSG]

Positions in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited [NASDAQ:WSG] by around 222,545 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,238,094 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 149,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,610,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,860 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 225,162 shares during the same period.