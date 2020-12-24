Thursday, December 24, 2020
Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Is Currently 2.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.37%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Chimera Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Board Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.30 Per Share of Common Stock.

Board Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.50 Per Share of 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Over the last 12 months, CIM stock dropped by -49.83%. The one-year Chimera Investment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.24. The average equity rating for CIM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.53 billion, with 232.13 million shares outstanding and 230.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CIM stock reached a trading volume of 2027971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 59.43.

CIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, CIM shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chimera Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45 and a Gross Margin at +95.22. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.89.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 549.94. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of $10,603,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

CIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimera Investment Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -0.50%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,242 million, or 51.10% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,630,859, which is approximately 11.281% of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,103,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.44 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $155.41 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 28.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 16,837,521 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 18,271,652 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 81,743,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,852,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,606,297 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,493,505 shares during the same period.

