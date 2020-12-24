Thursday, December 24, 2020
C3.ai Inc. [AI] is 91.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] surged by $16.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $179.00 during the day while it closed the day at $177.47. The company report on December 9, 2020 that C3.ai Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $42.00 per share. C3.ai has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,325,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by C3.ai, are expected to be $651 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2020, under the ticker symbol “AI” and the offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The market cap for AI stock reached $14.49 billion, with 81.67 million shares outstanding and 57.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.37M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 8249966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 21.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.00.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

