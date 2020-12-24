BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Is Currently -6.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.84%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that BOQI International Medical Signs Material Definitive Agreement to Acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 15, 2020, to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Zhongshan Hospital”), a private hospital in the southeast region of China with 65 hospital beds, 25 medical doctors, 22 medical technicians and 45 nurses. Zhongshan Hospital is a general hospital known for its complex minimally invasive surgeries.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BIMI will purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhongshan Hospital in consideration of approximately $18,348,623(RMB 120,000,000). As partial consideration, approximately US$6,116,207(RMB 40,000,000) will be paid in cash at the closing and 2,000,000 shares of common stock of BIMI will be delivered within 90 days of the closing. The balance of the purchase price in the amount of approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhongshan Hospital in 2021 and 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BIMI stock dropped by -41.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.80 million, with 10.51 million shares outstanding and 5.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, BIMI stock reached a trading volume of 1288589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOQI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

BIMI Stock Performance Analysis:

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, BIMI shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8886, while it was recorded at 1.8314 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1927 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BOQI International Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1084.38 and a Gross Margin at -258.34. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1427.60.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.24. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$20,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BOQI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 63,853, which is approximately 268.688% of the company’s market cap and around 49.33% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 14,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 73,114 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 139,862 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 109,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,580 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 139,862 shares during the same period.