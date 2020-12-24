Berenberg lifts Equinor ASA [EQNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 2.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.33. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Equinor appoints new chief financial officer.

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announces that Ulrica Fearn is appointed chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president, with effect from 16 June 2021. Fearn will succeed acting CFO Svein Skeie, who will become senior vice president CFO Performance Management and Risk with effect from the same date.

Fearn is currently Director of Group Finance at BT Plc, where she has helped drive cultural change and strong sustainable performance since 2017.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4251082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinor ASA stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $53.37 billion, with 3.25 billion shares outstanding and 993.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 4251082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $19.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 16.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 13.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $757,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equinor ASA posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $3,622 million, or 6.90% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 120,730,780, which is approximately -0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 40,094,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.75 million in EQNR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $124.51 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -23.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 20,602,019 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 9,230,360 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 198,083,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,916,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,468,749 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,869 shares during the same period.