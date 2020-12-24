Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Revenue clocked in at $8.04 billion, down -32.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] gained 1.00% or 0.2 points to close at $20.18 with a heavy trading volume of 2943290 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that /R E P E A T — Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in Stephenville/.

It opened the trading session at $20.07, the shares rose to $20.295 and dropped to $19.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHC points out that the company has recorded 6.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 2943290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $64 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on BHC stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 20.54 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +50.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.79.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,463.59. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,342.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$82,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 3.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $4,605 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 25,839,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,931,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.86 million in BHC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $301.85 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -4.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 34,090,285 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 39,275,199 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 154,817,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,182,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,420,447 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,908,237 shares during the same period.