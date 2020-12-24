Barclays PLC [BCS] is -18.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Mizuho and Credit Suisse Join DirectBooks.

Expansion continues with first banks to join the platform since launch.

DirectBooks™, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, announced that Mizuho and Credit Suisse have joined the DirectBooks platform. Addressing inefficiencies in the marketplace across multiple communication channels, DirectBooks is simplifying the primary issuance process through the use of structured data and streamlined communications.

A sum of 5564884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $7.7939 and dropped to a low of $7.68 until finishing in the latest session at $7.73.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.56. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 305.47.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.55. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.19.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.57. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $30,458 per employee.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $631 million, or 1.90% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 16,589,833, which is approximately 7.954% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 6,982,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.98 million in BCS stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $38.77 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -0.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 6,548,682 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,429,323 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 68,705,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,683,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,665,479 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662,003 shares during the same period.