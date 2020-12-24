Ayro Inc. [AYRO] is 41.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] closed the trading session at $6.22 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.22, while the highest price level was $6.6919. The company report on December 15, 2020 that CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index.

CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) announced that the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index (the “Index”) rebalance following close of business on December 18, 2020, will result in changes to the Index as follows:.

Constituents to be added.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.36 percent and weekly performance of 1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 155.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 121.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, AYRO reached to a volume of 2058403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

AYRO stock trade performance evaluation

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -41.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.60% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 98,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 62,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.32 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 11302.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 440,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,323 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,911 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,250 shares during the same period.