Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] fell -75.52% so far this year. What now?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Artelo Biosciences Files Patent Application for New Formulation of ART27.13.

Expanding the patent estate for the lead clinical program to treat cancer anorexia.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, announced that it has filed a composition of matter patent application directed to a new solid dosage formulation, including its method of use, with the UK Patent Office. This formulation is related to the Company’s lead clinical program, ART27.13. Artelo’s ART27.13 is a G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) agonist and is being developed as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss. Recently, the Company received Clinical Trial Authorization in the UK to initiate its Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) of ART27.13 in cancer patients with anorexia and weight loss. Artelo remains on track to initiate enrollment in its CAReS study before the end of the year.

Over the last 12 months, ARTL stock dropped by -73.56%. The average equity rating for ARTL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.16 million, with 15.11 million shares outstanding and 10.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, ARTL stock reached a trading volume of 5050771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

ARTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, ARTL shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5847, while it was recorded at 0.6274 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9731 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Artelo Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARTL is now -100.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,551,621 per employee.Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

ARTL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTL.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 163 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,923 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 162 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,923 shares during the same period.