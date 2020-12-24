Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock Resumed by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $39

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on December 5, 2020 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arch Capital Group Ltd. And Its Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Arch Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch) (Bermuda) and its strategic affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch Capital) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: ACGL], the ultimate holding company; Arch Capital Group (US) Inc (Delaware); and Arch Capital Finance LLC (Delaware). (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.) The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of Arch reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

A sum of 2034692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.08M shares. Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $35.52 and dropped to a low of $34.85 until finishing in the latest session at $35.08.

The one-year ACGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.96. The average equity rating for ACGL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $39.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $40, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25.

ACGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.96, while it was recorded at 34.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arch Capital Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.62.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.80. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $380,539 per employee.

ACGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 5.30%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,378 million, or 89.60% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,594,032, which is approximately -5.31% of the company’s market cap and around 2.93% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 32,013,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $844.71 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -4.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 17,415,529 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 14,566,417 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 292,364,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,346,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,128,466 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 976,640 shares during the same period.