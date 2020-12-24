Alliance Global Partners lifts Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.50 during the day while it closed the day at $11.36. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Village Farms International’s Pure Sunfarms Partners with White Rabbit OG for Cannabis Edibles / Pure Sunfarms Continues to Expand Vape Product Offering with Launch of High-THC Vapes.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VFF) (TSX:VFF) announced further expansion of its Cannabis 2.0 offerings, including its first cannabis-infused gummy products based on the propriety technology of White Rabbit OG (“White Rabbit”).

Exclusive Partnership with White Rabbit OG for Edibles Formulation and Manufacture.

Village Farms International Inc. stock has also gained 10.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VFF stock has inclined by 137.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 129.03% and gained 82.34% year-on date.

The market cap for VFF stock reached $750.44 million, with 66.06 million shares outstanding and 55.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 8651758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02.

VFF stock trade performance evaluation

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.94 and a Gross Margin at -5.08. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $3,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 20.07% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,519,911, which is approximately -10.247% of the company’s market cap and around 15.93% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,430,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.09 million in VFF stocks shares; and CORRIENTE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $9.29 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 3,759,407 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,754,990 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 2,861,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,376,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,389,325 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,791 shares during the same period.