Thursday, December 24, 2020
Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $3.63 billion, up 12.77% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Airbnb Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Airbnb, Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 51,323,531 shares of Class A common stock, 50,000,000 of which are being sold by Airbnb and 1,323,531 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $68.00 per share. In addition, Airbnb has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Airbnb’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 10, 2020, under the ticker symbol “ABNB.” The gross proceeds from the offering to Airbnb, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Airbnb, are expected to be approximately $3.4 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Airbnb will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers. BNP PARIBAS, Mizuho Securities, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, William Blair, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., C.L. King & Associates, Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets, MFR Securities, Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank, Telsey Advisory Group and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A sum of 9855536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.31M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $174.97 and dropped to a low of $161.05 until finishing in the latest session at $163.19.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -56.42. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $104.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 16.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.29.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.36 and a Gross Margin at +75.10. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -17.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.44. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What's Next?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What's Next?

Brandon Evans
Acasti Pharma Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Wall Street Analyst Initiated Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caleb Clifford
Viatris Inc. jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.74 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company...
Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is 90.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin
Slack Technologies Inc. traded at a high on 12/22/20, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day' session at $42.88. The...
