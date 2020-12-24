Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] Is Currently 1.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] gained 1.33% or 0.0 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 8793459 shares. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Advaxis Announces Listing Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market and Additional 180-day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, announced that it received a positive determination from the Nasdaq Stock Market granting approval of the Company’s request to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Company’s securities will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market effective at the start of trading on December 24, 2020. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “ADXS.”.

The Company’s stock price has traded below the minimum bid price necessary to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (and now, the Nasdaq Capital Market). On December 22, 2020, Advaxis received notification from Nasdaq that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until June 21, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”). Nasdaq’s determination to grant the additional 180-day compliance period was based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company having provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, including effecting a reverse stock split if necessary.

It opened the trading session at $0.3149, the shares rose to $0.3345 and dropped to $0.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADXS points out that the company has recorded -48.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, ADXS reached to a volume of 8793459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Advaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Advaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ADXS stock. On June 16, 2015, analysts increased their price target for ADXS shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advaxis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for ADXS stock

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, ADXS shares dropped by -18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3658, while it was recorded at 0.3098 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5229 for the last 200 days.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.02. Advaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.54.

Return on Total Capital for ADXS is now -49.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] managed to generate an average of -$474,629 per employee.Advaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advaxis Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADXS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 17.70% of ADXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,266,143, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 870,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in ADXS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.25 million in ADXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS] by around 407,947 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 611,303 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,932,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,951,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,683 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 330,587 shares during the same period.