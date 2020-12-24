9F Inc. [JFU] fell -86.98% so far this year. What now?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] price plunged by -6.02 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on December 22, 2020 that INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 9F Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 9F sold about 8.9 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in its August 15, 2019, initial public stock offering (“IPO”), at $9.50 per ADS. Since the IPO, 9F’s ADS price has dropped massively, closing at $1.26 per ADS on December 15, 2020.

A sum of 1123288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. 9F Inc. shares reached a high of $1.35 and dropped to a low of $1.225 until finishing in the latest session at $1.25.

Guru’s Opinion on 9F Inc. [JFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

JFU Stock Performance Analysis:

9F Inc. [JFU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, JFU shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3706, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6769 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9F Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.74. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.67.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -30.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$161,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

JFU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

9F Inc. [JFU] Insider Position Details

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 1,478,788 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 73,933 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 50,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,502,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,478,788 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 40,680 shares during the same period.