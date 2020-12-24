180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN] Is Currently 11.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

180 Degree Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: TURN] gained 11.40% or 0.22 points to close at $2.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1776489 shares. The company report on December 21, 2020 that 180 Degree Capital Corp. Announces the Initiation of Repurchases under Its $2.5 Million Stock Buyback Program, a 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split, and Q4 2020 Updates.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), announced that it plans to begin share repurchases under its $2.5 million stock buyback program, that it will be initiating a 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective on January 4, 2021, and provided additional Q4 2020 updates. Each of these topics are discussed in more detail below in the following letter to shareholders.

Fellow 180 Shareholders,.

It opened the trading session at $1.95, the shares rose to $2.69 and dropped to $1.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TURN points out that the company has recorded 16.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.97K shares, TURN reached to a volume of 1776489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Degree Capital Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TURN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.76.

Trading performance analysis for TURN stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.76. With this latest performance, TURN shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.05 for 180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +125.51 and a Gross Margin at +99.66. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +125.33.

Return on Total Capital for TURN is now 14.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 180 Degree Capital Corp. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 180 Degree Capital Corp. [TURN]

There are presently around $20 million, or 33.20% of TURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TURN stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 2,297,163, which is approximately 0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC, holding 2,067,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 million in TURN stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $3.71 million in TURN stock with ownership of nearly 6.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 180 Degree Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:TURN] by around 613,469 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 374,454 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,197,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,185,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TURN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,579 shares during the same period.