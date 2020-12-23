Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.48 billion, up 40.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] price plunged by -2.81 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Yamana Gold Announces the Completion of the Integration of the Agua Rica Project and the Alumbrera Plant and Related Infrastructure Creating a Significant and Well-Advanced Copper, Gold and Molybdenum Development Stage Project, Which Will be One of the Lowest Capital Intensity Projects Worldwide.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana”) is pleased to announce the completion of the integration of the Agua Rica project with the Minera Alumbrera plant and infrastructure. Going forward, the integrated project will be known as the MARA Project.

The integration creates significant synergies by combining existing substantive infrastructure which was formerly used to process ore from the Alumbrera mine during its mine life, including processing facilities, a fully permitted tailings storage facility, pipeline, logistical installations, ancillary buildings, and other infrastructure, with the future open pit Agua Rica mine. Relatively modest modifications to the existing processing circuit will be implemented to process Agua Rica ore in order to produce copper and by-products concentrate, which will then be transported to port for commercialization. Distance between mine and plant is approximately 36 kilometres and ore will be transported to the plant by overland conveyor.

A sum of 12523148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.56M shares. Yamana Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $5.74 and dropped to a low of $5.465 until finishing in the latest session at $5.54.

The one-year AUY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.33. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $30,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

AUY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,467 million, or 53.59% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 107,657,717, which is approximately 3.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 42,690,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.51 million in AUY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $154.19 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -33.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 24,033,031 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 48,824,001 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 372,510,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,367,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,427 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,733,723 shares during the same period.