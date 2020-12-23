XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $405.00 million, up 112.30% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] closed the trading session at $45.05 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.75, while the highest price level was $47.49. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Xpeng Delivers G3 Smart Electric SUV to First Customers in Norway, Stepping Up Plans for European Market.

Xpeng G3 is a smart EV with a range of 520km NEDC (451km WLTP).

Norway represents company’s first step into Europe, with plans for other markets in development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 112.30 percent and weekly performance of -8.97 percent. The stock has performed -16.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 144.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.74M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 19351841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $47.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $25 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34.70, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.86.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.88, while it was recorded at 46.44 for the last single week of trading.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.36%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,078 million, or 18.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,517,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.7 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $299.58 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 90,527,114 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,527,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,527,114 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.