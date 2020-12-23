why MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.76

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] slipped around -0.5 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.12 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that MPLX LP to Announce 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Feb. 2.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX’s website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

MPLX LP stock is now -13.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPLX Stock saw the intraday high of $22.53 and lowest of $21.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.36, which means current price is +221.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 5055380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MPLX LP [MPLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $24.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPLX shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has MPLX stock performed recently?

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.94, while it was recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.19. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $166,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 35.40%.

Insider trade positions for MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $7,506 million, or 30.20% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 66,870,021, which is approximately 28.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,782,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.66 million in MPLX stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $545.27 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -18.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 26,317,112 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 31,300,101 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 281,699,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,316,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 673,819 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,362,567 shares during the same period.