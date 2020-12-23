why Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.20

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MWK] traded at a high on 12/22/20, posting a 14.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.22. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Mohawk Group Furthers Execution of M&A Strategy Announcing Accretive Acquisition of Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt and Spiralizer E-Commerce Brands.

Company Establishes Preliminary 2021 Net Revenue Outlook Range of $290-320 million.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Conference Call to be Held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1407464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stands at 16.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.74%.

The market cap for MWK stock reached $354.89 million, with 17.09 million shares outstanding and 8.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.33K shares, MWK reached a trading volume of 1407464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWK shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

How has MWK stock performed recently?

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.69. With this latest performance, MWK shares gained by 121.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.68 for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 12.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.37.

Return on Total Capital for MWK is now -137.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -296.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -730.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.25. Additionally, MWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] managed to generate an average of -$408,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 92.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWK.

Insider trade positions for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]

There are presently around $64 million, or 17.10% of MWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWK stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 713,212, which is approximately 38.885% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 436,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.09 million in MWK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.35 million in MWK stock with ownership of nearly 88.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MWK] by around 2,527,917 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 149,197 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,256,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,933,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,633 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 10,442 shares during the same period.