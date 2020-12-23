why CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.00

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] closed the trading session at $21.80 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.1804, while the highest price level was $21.99. The company report on December 18, 2020 that CleanSpark Provides Update on Bitcoin Mining Operations and Expansion.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK)(“CleanSpark” or the “Company”), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, provided an update on its recent acquisition of ATL Data Center LLC (“ATL”).

The Company previously announced that this acquisition was centered around the opportunity to deploy its patented microgrid software and controls at the data center location to increase power capacity, energy savings, and resiliency. CleanSpark believes this will demonstrate to other mining operations the value of its microgrid solutions using distributed energy sources including solar, energy storage and other renewables in a real-world, power-intensive application.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 307.48 percent and weekly performance of 34.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 943.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 105.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 5844743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.07. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 105.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 943.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 282.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.82 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.00 and a Gross Margin at -75.07. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -77.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$376,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

There are presently around $50 million, or 10.50% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 815,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 535,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 million in CLSK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.28 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 2,217,248 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 107,801 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 52,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,272,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,601 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 107,300 shares during the same period.