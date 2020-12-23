why Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.35

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] traded at a high on 12/22/20, posting a 18.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.35. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Retailer in India Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search to Power Search and Merchandising on Their eCommerce Store.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced a top manufacturer and retailer of decorative lighting in India has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.

The company is a tech-enabled market disruptor in decorative lighting and is India’s largest modern decorative lighting brand. The company was founded by Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs with the goal of changing the highly disorganized decorative lighting market in India. They have seven luxury stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad as well as their eCommerce store.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1088234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bridgeline Digital Inc. stands at 8.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.42%.

The market cap for BLIN stock reached $14.44 million, with 4.42 million shares outstanding and 4.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.37K shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 1088234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has BLIN stock performed recently?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.79. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 61.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.13 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.20.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -106.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -175.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of -$131,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 64,897, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.36% of the total institutional ownership; GWM ADVISORS LLC, holding 36,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in BLIN stocks shares; and JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC, currently with $0.12 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 157,712 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,322 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,198 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.