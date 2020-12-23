Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $1.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaker Abstracts Highlighting New Clinical Data for Novel AAV-based Gene Therapies in MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB at WORLDSymposium™.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, announced that abstracts detailing new interim results from its ABO-102 Phase 1/2 Transpher A study for MPS IIIA and ABO-101 Phase 1/2 Transpher B study for MPS IIIB have been accepted for platform oral presentations during the late-breaking abstract session at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™ being held February 8-12, 2021.

“Children born with MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB experience progressive neurodevelopmental decline and loss of motor function that is life-threatening,” said Michael Amoroso, Chief Operating Officer of Abeona. “We are excited to share new analyses from the Transpher A study that will add to the understanding of the potential for ABO-102 to help preserve neurocognitive development in patients with MPS IIIA when they are treated at a young age, and new results from the Transpher B study that will provide insights into ABO-101’s biologic effect in patients with MPS IIIB.”.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. represents 93.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.63 million with the latest information. ABEO stock price has been found in the range of $1.47 to $1.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 4646810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for ABEO stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3458, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2143 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $56 million, or 38.40% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,896,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 million in ABEO stocks shares; and GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, currently with $6.03 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -46.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 1,778,735 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,412,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,736,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,927,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,132,206 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,633,020 shares during the same period.