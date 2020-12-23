Wall Street Analyst Initiated Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDX] closed the trading session at $24.01 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.80, while the highest price level was $26.635. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Syndax Pharmaceuticals To Be Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syndax,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, announced that the Company has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index® (NASDAQ: ^NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index was launched in 1993 and is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. Companies in the NBI must meet eligibility requirements, including an average daily trading volume, minimum market capitalization, and other criteria. The index is evaluated annually and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, including eligibility criteria, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/-Index/Overview/NBI.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 173.46 percent and weekly performance of -7.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 660.33K shares, SNDX reached to a volume of 1158063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $26 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $15, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on SNDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 748.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

SNDX stock trade performance evaluation

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, SNDX shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 25.15 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3792.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3694.59.

Return on Total Capital for SNDX is now -134.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.84. Additionally, SNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDX.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $822 million, or 79.70% of SNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,330,568, which is approximately -11.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,470,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.32 million in SNDX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $54.93 million in SNDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDX] by around 4,776,121 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,292,321 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,165,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,234,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,731,770 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 524,094 shares during the same period.