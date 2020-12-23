Veru Inc. [VERU] Stock trading around $8.86 per share: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $8.86 on 12/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.33, while the highest price level was $9.13. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Veru Reports Positive Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results for Enobosarm, Selective Androgen Receptor Targeting Agent, for Endocrine Resistant Metastatic Breast Cancer.

— Phase 2 Multicenter, International Clinical Study Selected as Spotlight Presentation at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium –.

–Enobosarm Demonstrated Clinically Meaningful Clinical Benefit Rates, Overall Response Rates, Median Radiographic Progression-Free Survival and Well Tolerated Safety Profile in Heavily Pretreated Endocrine and Chemotherapy Resistant Metastatic Breast Cancer Cohorts—-FDA Agrees to Phase 3 Clinical ARTEST Study for the Treatment of Endocrine Resistant ER+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer; Study to Commence in 2Q 2021 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 164.48 percent and weekly performance of -8.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 177.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 208.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 226.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, VERU reached to a volume of 4478235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 208.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.08 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veru Inc. [VERU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $145 million, or 23.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,065,740, which is approximately 20.791% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,189,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.25 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14.62 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 2,958,743 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,826,833 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,600,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,386,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,674 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,074 shares during the same period.