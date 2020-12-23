Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Upgrade by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $34

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] jumped around 1.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $53.78 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Uber Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced the pricing of $1.0 billion principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Uber also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Uber, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The conversion rate of the notes will initially be 12.3701 shares of Uber’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $80.84 per share of Uber’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 52.5% over the last reported sale price of Uber’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on December 8, 2020. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Uber’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Uber’s common stock, at Uber’s election.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock is now 80.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBER Stock saw the intraday high of $54.36 and lowest of $51.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.02, which means current price is +292.27% above from all time high which was touched on 12/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.17M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 23824716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $54.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.15, while it was recorded at 51.46 for the last single week of trading, and 34.91 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $67,666 million, or 74.80% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 101,457,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.46 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.48 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 162,641,908 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 95,695,892 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 999,854,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,258,192,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,913,641 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 31,800,452 shares during the same period.