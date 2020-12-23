Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] Is Currently -4.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] closed the trading session at $24.45 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.195, while the highest price level was $26.00. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Translate Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer.

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, announced that John Schroer, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is departing the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Schroer’s departure will be effective by year-end 2020. Robert Prentiss, Translate Bio’s Vice President and Corporate Controller since 2017, will serve as Principal Accounting Officer and report directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Renaud, on an interim basis while a formal search process to appoint a new CFO is conducted.

“John has played a valuable role on the leadership team as we transitioned to a public company, established a major strategic partnership for infectious disease vaccines and advanced our manufacturing activities and mRNA therapeutic programs,” said Ronald Renaud, Chief Executive Officer of Translate Bio. “We respect and support John’s decision to return to the Bay Area, and we thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in the future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 200.37 percent and weekly performance of -11.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 96.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TBIO reached to a volume of 1636015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $18 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

TBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.28. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 33.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 23.90 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.48. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1451.73.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -66.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.