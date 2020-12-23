The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved up 10.28: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] closed the trading session at $21.56 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.99, while the highest price level was $22.03. The company report on December 12, 2020 that THE REALREAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The RealReal, Inc. – REAL.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The RealReal, Inc. (NasdaqGS: REAL).

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Beginning in September of 2019, news media reports highlighted a range of alleged flaws relating to the Company’s item authentication procedures, including that it largely utilized copywriters, rather than professional authenticators, to authenticate the majority of the Company’s items and that the copyrighters were poorly trained and subject to extremely high processing quotas, resulting in customers unknowingly purchasing counterfeit goods from the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.38 percent and weekly performance of 24.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 4622733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $17.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.62. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 65.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.17 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.89. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.42.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -51.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$41,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,608 million, or 97.53% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,450,565, which is approximately 3.216% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.74 million in REAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $101.31 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 17,433,939 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 14,309,740 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 42,833,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,577,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,203,544 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,312,204 shares during the same period.