The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] fell -67.33% so far this year. What now?

The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OLB] gained 15.29% or 0.65 points to close at $4.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1152922 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that OLB Sees Strong Opportunities in the Hospitality Sector for Its DoubleBeam Payments Platform.

Cloud-Based Platform Facilitates Online and Mobile Services That Help Cafeterias and Food Service Operators Overcome COVID Restrictions.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that its DoubleBeam cloud-based payment services platform has been optimized to enable hospitality providers to expand business opportunities and deliver safe customer service options in COVID-restricted environments.

It opened the trading session at $4.28, the shares rose to $6.5296 and dropped to $4.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OLB points out that the company has recorded -9.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 89.55K shares, OLB reached to a volume of 1152922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The OLB Group Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.07. With this latest performance, OLB shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading.

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.61 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. The OLB Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.05.

Return on Total Capital for OLB is now -2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.33. Additionally, OLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] managed to generate an average of -$55,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.The OLB Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.10% of OLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 311,010, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in OLB stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $1000.0 in OLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The OLB Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OLB] by around 313,083 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,083 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.