Stephens lifts Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] traded at a high on 12/21/20, posting a 4.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.29. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Car Shoppers Report Increased Transparency While Buying a Car.

Survey finds car-buyers increasingly turn to digital tools during COVID-19.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The latest Capital One Auto Navigator Survey reveals a significant jump in how transparent the car buying process has become for shoppers over the past two years. 40% of respondents to the 2020 survey reported it was transparent, compared to only 14%1 in 2018. Additionally, 77% of this year’s survey respondents reported they will research financing options and pre-qualification online more than before as a result of COVID-19.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4658535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capital One Financial Corporation stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for COF stock reached $44.78 billion, with 457.80 million shares outstanding and 453.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 4658535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $101.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 93.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.77.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.45, while it was recorded at 93.44 for the last single week of trading, and 69.30 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.25.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.99. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $105,568 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $39,510 million, or 92.30% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,498,247, which is approximately 6.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,479,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.15 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 30,681,136 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 23,555,935 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 360,390,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,627,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,537,025 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,302 shares during the same period.