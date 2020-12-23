SOS Limited [SOS] Revenue clocked in at $29.20 million, down -64.77% YTD: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -38.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -40.91%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of Approximately $4.0 million Registered Direct Offering.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), a high-tech company providing a wide range of data mining and marketing analysis services to its corporate and individual members in China, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase $4,030,000.00 of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) and warrants in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 2,600,000 ADSs and warrants to purchase 2,600,000 ADSs. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.55. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one ADS and one corresponding warrant will be $1.55. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be $4,030,000.00 before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about December 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, SOS stock dropped by -32.37%. The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.35 million, with 6.76 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 394.57K shares, SOS stock reached a trading volume of 4705865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.91. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1075, while it was recorded at 1.9180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8629 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: NEPSIS, INC. with ownership of 88,704, which is approximately -5.583% of the company’s market cap and around 37.76% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 37,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $42000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 53,390 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 64,890 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 81,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,390 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 30,786 shares during the same period.