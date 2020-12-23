Thursday, December 24, 2020
type here...
Market

SOS Limited [SOS] Revenue clocked in at $29.20 million, down -64.77% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
Ticker Update

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -38.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -40.91%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of Approximately $4.0 million Registered Direct Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), a high-tech company providing a wide range of data mining and marketing analysis services to its corporate and individual members in China, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase $4,030,000.00 of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) and warrants in a registered direct offering.

>> Get free lesson

Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm.

Sponsored

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 2,600,000 ADSs and warrants to purchase 2,600,000 ADSs. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.55. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one ADS and one corresponding warrant will be $1.55. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be $4,030,000.00 before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about December 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, SOS stock dropped by -32.37%. The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.35 million, with 6.76 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 394.57K shares, SOS stock reached a trading volume of 4705865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SOS Stock Performance Analysis:

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.91. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1075, while it was recorded at 1.9180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8629 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOS Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

SOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

SOS Limited [SOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: NEPSIS, INC. with ownership of 88,704, which is approximately -5.583% of the company’s market cap and around 37.76% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 37,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $42000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 53,390 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 64,890 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 81,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,390 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 30,786 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCoreCivic Inc. [CXW] fell -62.89% so far this year. What now?
Next articleCredit Suisse slashes price target on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] – find out why.

More articles

Market

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Is Currently 20.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. gained 20.38% or 0.54 points to close at $3.19 with a heavy trading volume of 10171109 shares. The company...
Read more
Market

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Stock trading around $8.46 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tilray Inc. price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Moore Kuehn Encourages CGRO,...
Read more
Market

Barclays slashes price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.