Root Inc. [ROOT] Stock trading around $16.41 per share: What’s Next?

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] jumped around 2.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.41 at the close of the session, up 16.80%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Root to Host Video Webcast for Investors: A Deeper Dive into the Data Science Expertise at Root Insurance with JMP Securities.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced that Dan Rosenthal, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Matt Bonakdarpour, VP of Data Science, will co-host a video webcast along with JMP Securities, “A Deeper Dive into the Data Science Expertise at Root Insurance,” on Thursday December 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

To watch and listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ROOT reached a trading volume of 5979712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Root Inc. [ROOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $23.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ROOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.29.

How has ROOT stock performed recently?

Root Inc. [ROOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Root Inc. [ROOT], while it was recorded at 14.53 for the last single week of trading.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Root Inc. [ROOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 8.56%.