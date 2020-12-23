Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $33

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RYTM] plunged by -$1.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.49 during the day while it closed the day at $28.17. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl and Alström Syndromes.

— Study met primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger –.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

— All primary endpoint responders were patients with BBS –.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -2.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RYTM stock has inclined by 11.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.12% and gained 22.69% year-on date.

The market cap for RYTM stock reached $1.24 billion, with 44.14 million shares outstanding and 42.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 327.94K shares, RYTM reached a trading volume of 1238723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYTM shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RYTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

RYTM stock trade performance evaluation

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, RYTM shares gained by 31.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.27, while it was recorded at 28.72 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RYTM is now -55.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, RYTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] managed to generate an average of -$2,010,414 per employee.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 16.10%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,107 million, or 91.30% of RYTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYTM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,140,408, which is approximately -1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,912,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.38 million in RYTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $123.56 million in RYTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RYTM] by around 869,444 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,563,116 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,881,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,314,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYTM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,372 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 204,825 shares during the same period.