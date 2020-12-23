QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $28

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $131.67 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.12, while the highest price level was $132.73. The company report on December 8, 2020 that QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology.

Data demonstrates high energy density solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that improves life, charging time, and safety.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or “QuantumScape”), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), has released performance data demonstrating that its technology addresses fundamental issues holding back widespread adoption of high-energy density solid-state batteries, including charge time (current density), cycle life, safety, and operating temperature.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1230.00 percent and weekly performance of 111.69 percent. The stock has performed 553.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 686.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, QS reached to a volume of 48905780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 11.39

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 111.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.52 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 86.13 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $851 million, or 11.51% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.12% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 665,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.6 million in QS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $86.71 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 6,459,456 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,459,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,459,456 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.