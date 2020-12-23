Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $999.90 million, up 195.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.09%. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced that the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) opted to execute the second year of its partnership with Palantir on the Army Vantage program, for a total price of $113.8 million for the year.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

In December 2019, the U.S. Army selected Palantir for a $458 million production agreement to power Army Vantage, a comprehensive data analytics platform to facilitate data-driven decision making. The contract was for a base year and three option years, and Palantir was awarded $110 million at the time for the base year. The Army selected Palantir under a competitive prototype process and worked with Palantir to implement Army Vantage and quickly bring it to production.

The one-year Palantir Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -95.67. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.22 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.35M shares, PLTR stock reached a trading volume of 65878552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.24, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,948 million, or 12.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 29,904,230, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,299,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.32 million in PLTR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $688.71 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 176,460,244 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,460,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,460,244 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.