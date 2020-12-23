NIO Limited [NIO] is 1083.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.84 during the day while it closed the day at $47.58. The company report on December 17, 2020 that NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, announced the completion of the offering of 68,000,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (the “ADS Offering”), at a price of US$39.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,200,000 ADSs. On December 16, 2020, the Company received the exercise notice from the underwriters, pursuant to which the underwriters will exercise their option to purchase the additional 10,200,000 ADSs in full. The closing of the sale of the additional ADSs is scheduled on December 17, 2020.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited acted as representatives for the underwriters for the ADS Offering.

NIO Limited stock has also gained 9.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIO stock has inclined by 164.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 593.59% and gained 1083.58% year-on date.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $73.20 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 994.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.89M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 116932837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Limited [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $40.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2020, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Limited [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 593.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1682.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.49, while it was recorded at 46.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

NIO Limited [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Limited [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.59 and a Gross Margin at -21.98. NIO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -128.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -215.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,612.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.28. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Limited [NIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to -0.15%.

NIO Limited [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,192 million, or 36.40% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 108,936,586, which is approximately 11.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,333,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.67 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 19.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 119,859,577 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 71,210,944 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 262,284,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,355,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,277,719 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 21,849,927 shares during the same period.