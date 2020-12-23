Nautilus Inc. [NLS] is 1162.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] jumped around 2.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.09 at the close of the session, up 13.28%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Nautilus, Inc. Launches New Bowflex Treadmills Featuring the Individualized JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform.

New generation of Bowflex® connected treadmills integrate with the JRNY® digital fitness platform through an HD touch screen console.

Both T7 and T10 treadmills offer speeds up to 12 mph, motorized decline/incline and Comfort Tech™ deck cushioning for a supportive landing.

Nautilus Inc. stock is now 1162.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLS Stock saw the intraday high of $22.35 and lowest of $19.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.43, which means current price is +1,740.83% above from all time high which was touched on 11/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, NLS reached a trading volume of 4974768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nautilus Inc. [NLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has NLS stock performed recently?

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.68. With this latest performance, NLS shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1141.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.07, while it was recorded at 19.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.84.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.59. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of -$212,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]

There are presently around $461 million, or 82.60% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,820,431, which is approximately -17.928% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,754,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.76 million in NLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.59 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly -2.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 6,100,106 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,910,588 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,846,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,857,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,410 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,184,992 shares during the same period.