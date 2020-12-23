Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] moved down -4.30: Why It’s Important

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] price plunged by -4.30 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer.

ORGOVYX demonstrated a 96.7% response rate in testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in the Phase 3 HERO study. Conference call and webcast to be held on December 21 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. A sum of 1219549 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares reached a high of $24.35 and dropped to a low of $22.76 until finishing in the latest session at $22.93. The one-year MYOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.7. The average equity rating for MYOV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYOV shares is $30.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.29.

MYOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, MYOV shares gained by 14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 23.93 for the last single week of trading, and 16.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Myovant Sciences Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MYOV is now -451.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -507.03. Additionally, MYOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 703.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 119.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] managed to generate an average of -$1,350,416 per employee.Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MYOV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myovant Sciences Ltd. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYOV.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $713 million, or 34.50% of MYOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOV stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,092,000, which is approximately 9.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 3,963,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.88 million in MYOV stocks shares; and NOVAQUEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $79.67 million in MYOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV] by around 4,447,464 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,927,727 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,704,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,079,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOV stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,414,553 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,858,603 shares during the same period.