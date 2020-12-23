Market cap of uniQure N.V. [QURE] reaches 1.80B – now what?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.06%. The company report on December 21, 2020 that uniQure Announces Clinical Update on Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Program.

Company to hold conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, announced that its hemophilia B gene therapy program, including the pivotal, Phase III HOPE-B study, has been placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Patient dosing is complete in each of uniQure’s three hemophilia B gene therapy studies, and there is no plan to enroll or treat additional patients.

Over the last 12 months, QURE stock dropped by -44.48%. The one-year uniQure N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.27. The average equity rating for QURE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.80 billion, with 44.47 million shares outstanding and 39.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 409.20K shares, QURE stock reached a trading volume of 4619358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on uniQure N.V. [QURE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $71.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 294.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

QURE Stock Performance Analysis:

uniQure N.V. [QURE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.06. With this latest performance, QURE shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 45.63 for the last single week of trading, and 47.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into uniQure N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1663.78. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1705.82.

Return on Total Capital for QURE is now -39.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, QURE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] managed to generate an average of -$500,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

QURE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, uniQure N.V. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QURE.

uniQure N.V. [QURE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,361 million, or 95.50% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,059,794, which is approximately 4.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,378,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.09 million in QURE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $81.9 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly 3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 5,656,192 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 5,113,621 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,579,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,349,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,093,058 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,206,025 shares during the same period.