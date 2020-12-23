Market cap of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] reaches 70.82B – now what?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.895 during the day while it closed the day at $10.83. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Petrobras Announces Final Results Of Its Cash Tender Offers.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) announced the final results of the previously announced offers to purchase for cash by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), of any and all of its outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Tender Notes” and such offers, the “Tender Offers”).

The Tender Offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated October 13, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase” and, together with the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery, the “Offer Documents”).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock has also loss -2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBR stock has inclined by 45.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.75% and lost -32.06% year-on date.

The market cap for PBR stock reached $70.82 billion, with 6.52 billion shares outstanding and 4.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.94M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 14458029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.53 and a Gross Margin at +37.33. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 11.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.82. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $517,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,564 million, or 17.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 63,679,105, which is approximately 0.208% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 51,733,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.27 million in PBR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $558.33 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 43.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 88,660,239 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 113,308,428 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 404,082,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,050,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,849,171 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,598,107 shares during the same period.