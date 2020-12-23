Market cap of Micron Technology Inc. [MU] reaches 79.56B – now what?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] closed the trading session at $70.44 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.76, while the highest price level was $71.78. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Micron Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter Results on Jan. 7, 2021, and Participate in Investor Event Jan. 12.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced that it will hold its fiscal first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time. A live webcast of the call will air on Micron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/.

Micron also confirmed that Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan CES 2021 Investor Virtual Forum. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:25 a.m. Mountain time, also on Micron’s Investor Relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.98 percent and weekly performance of -3.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.66M shares, MU reached to a volume of 11138128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $77.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $51 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $61, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On September 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 60 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 958.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.68 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.85, while it was recorded at 71.72 for the last single week of trading, and 50.51 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +30.57. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $67,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 14.24%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,329 million, or 84.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,750,258, which is approximately -1.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,538,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 billion in MU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.55 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly -2.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 78,292,741 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 62,222,909 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 772,726,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 913,241,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,733,057 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 9,663,607 shares during the same period.