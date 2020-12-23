Thursday, December 24, 2020
Market cap of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] reaches 487.79M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: LOAK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.56%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Live Oak Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Danimer Scientific.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) (“Live Oak” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific (“Danimer”), a performance polymer company specializing in bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s virtual special meeting scheduled to be held on December 28, 2020, as described in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus dated December 16, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, Live Oak requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder’s shares will be represented at the virtual special meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

The market cap for the stock reached $487.79 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 15.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 471.49K shares, LOAK stock reached a trading volume of 1332230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34.

LOAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.56. With this latest performance, LOAK shares gained by 74.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.06 for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Live Oak Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] managed to generate an average of -$995 per employee.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] Insider Position Details

24 institutional holders increased their position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:LOAK] by around 5,562,243 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 163,164 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,612,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,337,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOAK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,903,139 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,754 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCasper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] Revenue clocked in at $473.60 million, down -44.67% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleNokia Corporation [NOK] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

