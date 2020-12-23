Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 462.37M – now what?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 12/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.07, while the highest price level was $2.40. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Ideanomics Announces MEG November Sales Activity.

– A total of 151 vehicles delivered in November 2020.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

– November deliveries also included 13 bus battery systems and 1 charging system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 150.09 percent and weekly performance of 14.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 164.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.69M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 57833460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.48, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 4.80% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: M&T BANK CORP with ownership of 2,941,446, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,220,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 million in IDEX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.97 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 1341.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,950,752 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,252,142 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,133,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,336,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,103,603 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 788,380 shares during the same period.