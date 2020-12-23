Market cap of Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] reaches 72.03M – now what?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] surged by $0.83 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.89 during the day while it closed the day at $3.19. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Aemetis Enters Electric Vehicle Market Through Stake in Zero Emission Heavy Duty Truck Producer Nevo Motors.

Nevo Motors Plans to Launch Patented Range Extender Engines Designed to Meet Low and Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Standards.

via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its Aemetis Properties Riverbank, Inc. subsidiary acquired approximately 20% ownership of Nevo Motors, Inc. under a Strategic Electric Vehicle Production Facilities Agreement that will utilize current and future Aemetis manufacturing facilities and fueling stations, as well as renewable natural gas and renewable electricity produced by Aemetis. “Nevo”, which stands for “New Electric Vehicle Optimization”, is a stealth mode company with its product launch planned for Q1 2021.

Aemetis Inc. stock has also gained 33.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMTX stock has inclined by 15.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 286.67% and gained 284.34% year-on date.

The market cap for AMTX stock reached $72.03 million, with 20.86 million shares outstanding and 19.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 47913037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40.

AMTX stock trade performance evaluation

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.47. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 54.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 286.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 29.60% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,101,628, which is approximately 193.919% of the company’s market cap and around 10.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 677,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in AMTX stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.17 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 1,790,741 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 113,528 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 907,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,811,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,774 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,422 shares during the same period.