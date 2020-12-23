Market Analysts see YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] loss -5.13% or -0.25 points to close at $4.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1079173 shares. The company report on December 22, 2020 that YRC Freight Driver George Brown Achieves Five Million-Mile Safety Milestone.

(NASDAQ: YRCW) After nearly 43 years of driving for YRC Freight, George Brown has reached the elite milestone of logging over five million driving miles without a single preventable accident.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Based in Memphis, Tenn., he drives an average of 160,000 miles each year. For the past six years, Brown has been driving from Memphis to Houston three times a week. Each one-way trip is approximately 580 miles long, and this is Brown’s favorite route he has driven.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $4.87 and dropped to $4.525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YRCW points out that the company has recorded 196.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -258.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, YRCW reached to a volume of 1079173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRCW shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for YRC Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for YRC Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on YRCW stock. On August 03, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for YRCW shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YRC Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for YRCW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for YRCW stock

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, YRCW shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +0.22. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for YRCW is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.12. Additionally, YRCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 155.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] managed to generate an average of -$3,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.YRC Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRCW.

An analysis of insider ownership at YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

There are presently around $70 million, or 34.60% of YRCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YRCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,836, which is approximately 29.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,210,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 million in YRCW stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $4.96 million in YRCW stock with ownership of nearly -17.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW] by around 3,861,361 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,205,331 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,138,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,205,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRCW stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,577,114 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,451,431 shares during the same period.