Market Analysts see Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.36%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that ­­­­Plug Power Develops Vuzix Smart Glasses-Based Remote Training and Onboarding Program to Support its Hydrogen Fuel Cells.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions for enabling e-mobility, has developed and successfully deployed an AR smart glasses-based remote training and onboarding program utilizing Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses powered by Ubimax Frontline, a fully integrated productivity solution platform.

The arrival of COVID-19 presented new challenges for Plug Power operations to train and support their field technicians and their growing customer footprint. In a matter of weeks, Plug Power was able to adapt their in-person training and onboarding programs into AR virtual smart glasses-based training programs. The AR support program provides Plug Power technicians with a kit consisting of Vuzix Smart Glasses preloaded with Ubimax Frontline software, which not only enabled technicians to capture and review on-the-job processes hands-free with a trainer remotely, but also replaced the need for more expensive in-person training events and gatherings.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock rose by 1105.74%. The one-year Plug Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.01. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.27 billion, with 415.60 million shares outstanding and 397.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.38M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 51485057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $25.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.36. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 46.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 371.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1105.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.69 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.22, while it was recorded at 31.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

PLUG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,553 million, or 52.00% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,154,255, which is approximately 22.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,182,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $970.13 million in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $654.66 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 39.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 63,641,854 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 30,977,050 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 117,020,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,639,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,995,889 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,863 shares during the same period.