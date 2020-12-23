Market Analysts see Apple Inc. [AAPL] gaining to $144. Time to buy?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $3.65. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design.

AirPods Max feature incredible high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio.

Apple® announced AirPods Max™, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods® to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.

A sum of 168114830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 119.07M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $134.405 and dropped to a low of $129.65 until finishing in the latest session at $131.88.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.29. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $126.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $150 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $131, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 38.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.32, while it was recorded at 128.65 for the last single week of trading, and 98.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.94.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.14. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $390,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 12.64%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,276,374 million, or 59.80% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,280,669,129, which is approximately -2.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,069,771,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.18 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $121.09 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,192 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 113,223,903 shares. Additionally, 2,196 investors decreased positions by around 596,744,774 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 9,243,817,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,953,786,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,257,485 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 10,462,260 shares during the same period.